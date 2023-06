Who Got The Work

Curtis R. Summers and Braden Lefler of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to defend Wichita Northeast Hotel LLC in a pending pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed May 12 in Kansas District Court by Depew Gillen Rathbun & McInteer on behalf of Chelsea Bean. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree, is 6:23-cv-01089, Bean v. Wichita Northeast Hotel, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 26, 2023, 6:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Chelsea Bean

Plaintiffs

Depew Gillen Rathbun & Mcinteer, Lc

defendants

Wichita Northeast Hotel, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination