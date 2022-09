Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Friday, Eldredge & Clark on Tuesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Waffle House Inc. to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Robert V. Lawson on behalf of Angela Bean. The case is 3:22-cv-00241, Bean v. Waffle House Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 13, 2022, 7:26 PM