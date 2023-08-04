Who Got The Work

Sarah Goodman and Katherine Fry of Offit Kurman have stepped in to represent Robinson Exports and Import Corp. and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The case was filed June 20 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Derek Smith Law Group on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John M. Younge, is 2:23-cv-02330, Beall v. Reico Kitchen & Bath et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 04, 2023, 10:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Susan Beall

Plaintiffs

Timothy Prol

defendants

Jeffrey Rizzi

Kim Espil

Maureen Schreier

Reico Kitchen & Bath

Robinson Exports And Import Corporation

Susan Steinke

defendant counsels

Offit Kurman

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination