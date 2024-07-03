Who Got The Work

Catherine D. Kevane of Fenwick & West has entered an appearance for Gritstone, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, its CEO Andrew R. Allen and CFO Vassiliki Economides in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed June 17 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, is connected with a study run by Gritstone to compare its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with an approved COVID-19 vaccine. The complaint accuses the defendants of misrepresenting the company's ability to obtain external funding in regard to the study, as well as the timeframe of its launch. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, is 3:24-cv-03640, Beal v. Gritstone bio, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 03, 2024, 1:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Tammy Beal

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

Defendants

Andrew R. Allen

Gritstone bio, Inc.

Vassiliki Economides

defendant counsels

Fenwick & West

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws