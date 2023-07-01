Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a $2.4 million property damage lawsuit against Lightstone Group, Leeding Builders Group and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of New York art gallery operator Beal Stream Ventures, claims that the defendants negligently failed to prevent water from an excavation project from infiltrating the gallery, resulting in water damage to monitors, cameras, lenses, music equipment fine art and a 3D printer. The plaintiff is represented by Law Office of Leslie Treff. The case is 1:23-cv-05641, Beal Stream Ventures, LLC v. Lightstone Group et al.

July 01, 2023, 6:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Beal Stream Ventures, LLC

defendants

Marriott International, Inc.

Leeding Builders Group LLC

Lightstone Group

Michaels Boyd Inc.

Moxy New York City Lower East Side

Neill E. Parker Jr.

Rockwell Group Ltd

Stonehill & Taylor Architects, P.C.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product