Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Campbell Soup Company, Snyders of Hanover and Walmart to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Joseph Chaiken & Associates on behalf of a Walmart shopper who claims she was injured due to the negligence of the defendants when a pretzel rack fell on her. The case is 2:22-cv-05137, Beagen v. Wal-Mart Stores , Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 23, 2022, 7:19 PM