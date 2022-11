Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Locke Lord on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for claims under the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi. The case is 8:22-cv-02729, Beadle v. Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency Parents' Association Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

November 30, 2022, 5:56 PM