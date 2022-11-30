Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Locke Lord on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against American Education Services to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged breaches of the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi on behalf of Florida residents who received a debt collection communication from the defendant in between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. without having given prior consent. The case is 8:22-cv-02730, Beadle v. American Education Services.

Business Services

November 30, 2022, 5:51 PM