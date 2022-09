New Suit - Contract

Beacon Roofing Supply, a Fortune 500 supplier of residential and commercial roofing products, sued SRI Roofing & Sheet Metal and its owners on Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court for breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Harpst Becker LLC, seeks payments allegedly owed by the defendants. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01355, Beacon Sales Acquisition Inc. v. Sri Roofing & Sheet Metal, LLC et al.

Wholesalers

September 24, 2022, 8:55 PM