New Suit - Contract

Beacon Roofing Supply, a Fortune 500 supplier of residential and commercial roofing products, sued the former CEO and owners of Nexus Energy Systems Inc. Thursday in California Central District Court over alleged fraudulent transfers. The lawsuit, filed by Blakeley LC, seeks to collect more than $1 million from Christopher Zettel, Brandon Rietkerk and Ryan Rietkerk to pay outstanding debts arising from the plaintiff's sale of solar panels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00046, Beacon Sales Acquisition, Inc. v. Rietkerk et al.

Wholesalers

January 05, 2023, 2:20 PM