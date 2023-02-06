Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Scottsdale Indemnity to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Greenspoon Marder on behalf of Beacon Accelerator Holdings, Nancy Torres Kaufman and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendant of failing to defend and indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying lawsuit over alleged misrepresentations in connection with financial transactions. The case is 9:23-cv-80202, Beacon Accelerator Holdings et al. v. Scottsdale Indemnity Co.

Insurance

February 06, 2023, 6:36 PM