New Suit - Wrongful Death

Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America, the Sheriff of Harnett County Wayne Coats and other defendants were slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit in North Carolina Eastern District Court on Friday. The lawsuit was filed by John Taylor Law Firm and Jesse Jones Law on behalf of Frances Kay Beach and the estate of Eric Griffith, who died while in custody in the Harnett County jail for three days after suffering cardiac arrest from a drug overdose. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00329, Beach v. Grady.

Insurance

June 17, 2023, 12:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Frances Kay Beach

Plaintiffs

John Taylor Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

Travelers Casualty & Surety Company of America

Curtis Thompson

Harnett County

Michael Pittman

Wayne Coats

William Grady

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation