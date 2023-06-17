Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America, the Sheriff of Harnett County Wayne Coats and other defendants were slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit in North Carolina Eastern District Court on Friday. The lawsuit was filed by John Taylor Law Firm and Jesse Jones Law on behalf of Frances Kay Beach and the estate of Eric Griffith, who died while in custody in the Harnett County jail for three days after suffering cardiac arrest from a drug overdose. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00329, Beach v. Grady.
Insurance
June 17, 2023, 12:08 PM