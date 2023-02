Who Got The Work

Richard J. Perr and Monica M. Littman of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck have stepped in to defend ARS National Services in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed Dec. 27 in New Jersey District Court by Ginsburg Law Group on behalf of Michael Beach. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton, is 2:22-cv-07527, Beach v. Ars National Services.

Banking & Financial Services

February 10, 2023, 8:23 AM