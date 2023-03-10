Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dickinson Wright on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Markel to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of Beach Shack Rentals and the estate of Ismael Ortiz Aguilar, who was killed by the propeller blades of a motor boat rented from Beach Shack. The complaint accuses Markel of bad faith in refusing to settle with the estate in an underlying wrongful death suit, resulting in a stipulated judgment worth over $10 million. The suit was brought by Arnett & Arnett, Smith Alston Darner & Lee and Kelly & Lyons. The case is 2:23-cv-00427, Beach Shack Rentals LLC et al. v. Markel American Insurance Co.

Insurance

March 10, 2023, 5:00 PM