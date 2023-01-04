Litigation Surge - Product Liability | L’Oreal | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | L’Oreal

L'Oreal was hit with a storm of product liability cases last month over its hair products. Law.com Radar surfaced eight federal cases in December alleging that chemicals in L'Oreal's hair relaxers increase consumers' risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. Other defendants include SoftSheen-Carson, Godrej, Strength of Nature, Dabur USA and Namaste Laboratories. Who's bringing the heat? More than half the suits were brought by Douglas & London; other firms backing the plaintiffs include the Disparti Law Group, Parker Waichman, Brian G. Miller Co., Wagstaff & Cartmell and Wallace Miller.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 04, 2023, 1:20 PM