Litigation Surge - New York | Trade Secrets | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Trade Secrets

Trade secrets litigation surged in New York last month. At least eight federal lawsuits were filed, most of which accuse former employees of misappropriating confidential information to either form a competing entity or assist themselves in their new roles after joining a competitor. Many cases also accuse employees of refusing to return equipment and documents after departing from their companies. While litigation over trade secrets is fairly routine in New York, last month's volume sticks out at twice the typical monthly average.

New York

November 14, 2023, 2:16 PM

