Litigation Surge - Copyright | Strike 3 Holdings | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Copyright | Strike 3 Holdings

Adult film company Strike 3 Holdings launched a storm of copyright litigation last week. At least 300 lawsuits were filed across the country accusing 'John Doe' defendants of sharing pirated adult content on peer-to-peer networks; while infringement cases by Strike 3 are fairly routine, last month's volume sticks out at more than four times higher than the typical weekly average. Who's bringing the heat? Strike 3 is represented by several firms including Waugh PLLC, the Atkin Firm and the Law Offices of Lincoln Bandlow.

Internet & Social Media

July 02, 2024, 12:40 PM