Litigation Surge - Maryland | ERISA | Law.com Radar

The National Automatic Sprinkler Industry Welfare Fund, which provides pension and health care benefits to sprinkler fitters, filed a swarm of ERISA cases last week in Maryland. At least four federal lawsuits were filed collectively seeking over $550,000 from employers in allegedly unpaid pension contributions. The suits target Hanley Fire Protection, Elevation Fire Protection, Canyon Fire Protection and BetterProtect LLC. NASI is represented by O'Donoghue & O'Donoghue.

August 15, 2023, 2:24 PM

