Be Strong and Clear: How Your Firm Can Best Handle Its Retir...

News From Law.com

In August, well-known attorney Randy Mastro decided to leave Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher for Atlanta-based King & Spalding's New York office due to his old firm's retirement policy, the news made headlines across the legal industry. ALM's Christine Simmons reported that Mastro, who spent 20 years leading Gibson Dunn's litigation practice, decided to leave the firm for King & Spalding when he turned 65, his old firm's mandatory retirement age, rather than sail off into the sunset.

Florida

October 20, 2022, 1:56 PM