Be Like Mike: Dont Forget the Fundamentals | Law.com Radar

The rise of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools are exponentially accelerating changes in the practice of law. ChatGPT is an advanced artificial intelligence program that uses natural language processing models to generate human-like text to answer questions, including complex legal questions. The sophistication of the legal answers that ChatGPT generates is remarkable. If you don't believe me, try it. ChatGPT can draft an eviction notice, demand letter, complaint or purchase agreement within seconds.

Georgia

February 14, 2023, 7:01 AM