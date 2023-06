News From Law.com

Elisa Garcia, 65, will retire in October after serving as Macy's chief legal officer for the last seven years. Prior to Macy's, Garcia spent nine years as Office Depot's chief legal officer and seven years as general counsel of Domino's. Earlier, she was a lead counsel for cigarette-maker Phillip Morris International.

June 16, 2023, 3:08 PM

