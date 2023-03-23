Be Alert to These 3 Disruptions in the Legal Industry | Law....

News From Law.com

With so many antiquated fixtures in the legal industry colliding with new trends like artificial intelligence, data-harvesting and a renewed relationship professionals have with their careers, the legal business is ripe for disruption. But while the disruptive forces are timely, the reasons behind them are classic tenants of business: pricing pressure from consumers of legal services and their providers striving to drive more value for a more competitive price point. Here are three of the most commonly cited disruptors already underway in legal businesses, according to professionals implementing them who spoke at LegalWeek 2023.

March 23, 2023

