Litigation Trend - Illinois | Labor & Employment | Law.com R...

Litigation Trend - Illinois | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation is ramping up in Illinois federal courts. Nearly 120 cases were initiated in August, continuing a rising trend which traces back about 12 months; during that time, monthly case counts have risen from roughly 72 cases to 95. Many suits allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability as well as retaliation against workers who exercise FMLA leave. Who's getting the work? Many plaintiffs are backed by the Sulaiman Law Group, while go-to defense firms include Littler Mendelson, Ogletree Deakins and Jackson Lewis.

Illinois

September 12, 2023, 12:31 PM

