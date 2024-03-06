Litigation Trend - Delaware | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Delaware | Securities

Securities litigation is heating up in Delaware District Court. At least 28 securities suits were initiated in February, continuing a rising trend which dates back at least one year. In the 12 months preceding the trend period, roughly 13 federal securities cases were initiated per month in Delaware; that number has shot up to 20 cases per month during the trend period. Many suits challenge proposed mergers and acquisitions or accuse companies of failing to disclose revenue declines caused by macroeconomic factors such as inflation and supply chain backlogs. Who's bringing the heat? The most active plaintiffs firms include Long Law, Rigrodsky Law and Farnan LLP.

Delaware

March 06, 2024, 12:43 PM

