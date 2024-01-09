Litigation Surge - Arkansas | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Arkansas | Trademark

There was an unusual surge of trademark litigation in Arkansas last month. At least five trademark lawsuits were filed in December, well above the typical monthly average. The suits vary: rapidly-growing Chinese e-commerce platform Temu is on a litigation campaign to prevent e-commerce operators from using the Temu brand and logo to offer illegitimate websites and apps. Plus, Las Vegas restaurant chain Nacho Daddy seeks to shut down a food truck operating under the name Nacho Daddy's BBQ, and self-storage company Modern Storage seeks to enjoin a competitor from using the name Modern Storage Media.

January 09, 2024, 2:58 PM

