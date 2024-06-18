Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Data Breach | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Data Breach

Law.com Radar detected a wave of data breach class actions last month in Pennsylvania federal courts. The platform surfaced 10 cases, about four times higher than the typical monthly average. Four suits target Cencora, the pharmaceutical wholesaler formerly known as AmerisourceBergen, over an alleged Feb. 2024 cyberattack, while debt collection agency Financial Business & Consumer Solutions was also sued over a Feb. 2024 cyberattack. Other companies hit with data breach class actions in Pennsylvania last month include the Philadelphia Inquirer and student loan servicer Heartland ECSI.

June 18, 2024, 1:25 PM

