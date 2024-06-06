Litigation Trend - New York | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - New York | Securities

Securities litigation is trending downward in New York. Only 16 federal securities cases were initiated last month, part of a declining trend which traces back at least one year. In the 12 months preceding the trend period, about 60 federal securities cases were initiated in New York per month; that number has dropped to roughly 40 cases during the trend period. Of note, companies gained a major victory this past April when the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously held in Macquarie Infrastructure v. Moab Partners that 'pure omissions are not actionable' under Rule 10b-5 and that investors alleging a 'failure to disclose' can only bring suit when omissions create misleading 'half-truths.'

New York

June 06, 2024, 1:51 PM

nature of claim: /