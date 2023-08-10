Litigation Surge - COVID-19 | Amazon.com | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - COVID-19 | Amazon.com

Amazon employees filed a cluster of COVID-related lawsuits last month. At least three federal cases were filed, including two wage-and-hour class actions claiming that Amazon failed to compensate workers in Pennsylvania and New Mexico for time spent undergoing pre-shift COVID-19 screenings; the suits are backed by Hodges & Foty, Parmet PC and the Lazzaro Law Firm. Also, a former HR worker alleges that he was fired after taking medical leave due to an adverse vaccine reaction and subsequent COVID infection.

August 10, 2023, 2:37 PM

