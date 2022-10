Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barley Snyder on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against artificial turf recycler Re-Match USA Inc. to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Tammy Lee Clause PC on behalf of B.D. Hill Side Farm Inc., accuses Re-Match of failing to pay over $288,000 for storing 6,200 rolls of used synthetic turf. The case is 3:22-cv-01558, B.D. Hill Side Farm, Inc. v. Re-Match USA, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 06, 2022, 6:20 AM