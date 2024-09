News From Law.com

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner sued Miss America Competitions and a related entity over nearly $1 million in unpaid legal fees last Thursday, court records show. The Fifteenth Judicial Circuit for Palm Beach County, Florida, is the latest venue in a years-long fee dispute that has caused BCLP to chase the competition across the country over a sum of $926,248, plus post-judgment interest and costs.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 10, 2024, 5:00 PM