Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner announced the hiring of IP partner Jeff Wakolbinger on Monday morning. Wakolbinger joins BCLP's Chicago office after 10 years at Katten Muchin Rosenman. The news of Wakolbinger's arrival follows a summer of hiring for BCLP's global IP practice, which added the founder of Denton's global IP practice Song Jung, Dentons' former U.S. chair Jeffrey Haidet, and 17 other lawyers and patent professionals from the firm.

October 02, 2023, 12:42 PM

