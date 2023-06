News From Law.com

Four Big Law firms reported data breaches of varying severity to state regulators this month, public records indicate. Last week, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Loeb & Loeb reported data breaches to attorney general offices in Maine, Massachusetts and California, respectively. Meanwhile, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe reported a breach on June 6 to the Massachusetts attorney general.

June 23, 2023, 2:32 PM

