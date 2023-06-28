BCLP Adds 7th Dentons IP Partner in 2 Weeks in 4-Person Late...

News From Law.com

After raiding Dentons' global IP practice for 15 lawyers and patent professionals last week, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner announced another group hire out of the same practice on Wednesday. The firm lured Dentons' former post-grant group leader Scott Cummings, who joins the Washington, D.C., office as partner, as well as counsel Frank Miskiel and two patent professionals. Cummings is the seventh IP partner to join from Dentons in the past two weeks, following the arrivals of six IP partners last week, including former global IP and technology group leader Song Jung, as well as former Dentons U.S. chair Jeffrey Haidet.

June 28, 2023, 1:05 PM

