New Suit - Copyright

BCI Brands filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Republic Clothing Group on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Sills Cummis & Gross, accuses the defendant of selling clothing with the plaintiff's copyrighted designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02304, BCI Brands LLC v. Republic Clothing Group Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 17, 2023, 8:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Bci Brands LLC

Plaintiffs

Sills Cummis & Gross

defendants

Republic Clothing Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims