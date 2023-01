New Suit - Patent

American Standard was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over its Passage Subway Tile Custom Shower Walls. The suit, brought by Crowell & Moring on behalf of BCI Acrylic, asserts a patented method for making acrylic sheets with simulated tile patterns. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00574, BCI Acrylic Inc. v. AS America Inc.

Technology

January 31, 2023, 12:48 PM