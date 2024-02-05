Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Securities

The nation's largest companies were swarmed with securities cases last month. At least 25 federal securities suits were launched against Fortune 500 businesses, nearly twice the typical monthly average. Most of the suits accuse companies of failing to disclose operational or financial issues; for instance, Boeing is accused of concealing safety hazards after a door flew off an Alaska Airlines flight, and engine manufacturer Cummins was sued after a DOJ investigation into 'defeat devices' allegedly installed to bypass emissions controls led to a $1.675 billion penalty, the largest ever assessed under the Clean Air Act. Who's bringing the heat? The most active plaintiffs firms include Cohen Milstein, Labaton Keller Sucharow and Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman.

February 05, 2024, 2:10 PM

