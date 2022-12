New Suit - Contract

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Colorado District Court on behalf of BCER Engineering. The complaint brings claims against Flourish Plant Sciences. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03163, BCER Engineering, Inc. v. Flourish Plant Sciences.

Construction & Engineering

December 07, 2022, 7:46 PM