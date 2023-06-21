Litigation Surge - Antitrust | International Flavors & Fragr...

Litigation Surge - Antitrust | International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances was hit with a cluster of antitrust class actions last week in New Jersey. At least three federal class actions were filed accusing IFF and other fragrance manufacturers of exploiting their market dominance by conspiring to fix the prices of flavors and fragrances. The suits were brought by Hausfeld, Carella Byrne and other law firms on behalf of retailers who sell soaps, candles and other products containing the defendants' ingredients.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 21, 2023, 4:32 PM

