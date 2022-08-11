Litigation Surge - Minnesota | ERISA

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of ERISA lawsuits against Fortune 500 insurance companies last week in Minnesota. At least 11 matters were initiated in Minnesota District Court against insurance giants Hartford, MetLife, Prudential, Lincoln National and Cigna. Last week's volume of ERISA cases, which pertain to employer sponsored health and disability benefits, was nearly three times the typical weekly case count. Who's driving the surge? Nearly 75% of the new matters were initiated by the Fields Law Firm.

