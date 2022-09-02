Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Procter & Gamble | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble was hit with a cluster of consumer protection class actions last month. The company saw three new suits and one removal in August that center on various marketing misrepresentations concerning the consumer goods company's quartet of products. Of note, the company contends that its 'Oral-B Glide' dental floss product promotes good health when it allegedly contains harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The suits are backed by plaintiffs firms including Bursor & Fisher; Richman Law & Policy; Harvath Law Group and Sheehan & Associates.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 02, 2022, 12:13 PM