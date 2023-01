Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Pisciotti Lallis Erdreich on Friday removed a lawsuit against Paccar, Delivery Services Enterprises and L Watkins Transportation Services to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for towing, clean-up and recovery charges after an accident, was filed by PinilisHalpern on behalf of B&C Towing. The case is 2:23-cv-00327, B&C Towing Inc. v. Paccar Leasing Co. et al.

Automotive

January 20, 2023, 5:06 PM