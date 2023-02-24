Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hamilton Weber LLC on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against FCA US f/k/a Chrysler Group LLC to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Seigfreid Bingham PC on behalf of BC Investors Hazelwood and CStore Investors, accuses the defendant of failing to conduct repair and maintenance obligations on leased property in accordance with an executed lease agreement. The case is 4:23-cv-00221, BC Investors Hazelwood, LLC et al v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

February 24, 2023, 4:56 AM