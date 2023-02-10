Who Got The Work

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell partner Ryan D. Stottmann has entered an appearance for Valley Perinatal Services (VPS), a medical practice specializing in services for high-risk expectant mothers, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 23 in Delaware District Court by Blank Rome on behalf of strategy consulting firm BC Analytics, contends that VPS misrepresented its enterprise value and potential for an acquisition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:22-cv-01630, BC Analytics, LLC v. Valley Perinatal Services, LLC.

Health Care

February 10, 2023, 10:11 AM