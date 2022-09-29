New Suit - Trademark

Dickinson Wright filed a trademark lawsuit Thursday in Nevada District Court on behalf of BBK Tobacco & Foods, maker of RAW-brand rolling paper products and the RAW Cone Bro glass mouthpiece. The suit takes aim at Aim Group Corp. and Nepa Wholesale Inc. over the defendants' marketing and sale of 'BroCone' branded smoking products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01648, BBK Tobacco & Foods, LLP d/b/a HBI International v. Aim Group Corporation a/k/a Aims Group USA, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 29, 2022, 7:46 PM