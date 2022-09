Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reminger on Friday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Cowan Logistics and former BBI Logistics employee David Larson to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, alleging misappropriation of confidential information, was filed by Brennan Manna & Diamond on behalf of BBI Logistics. The case is 2:22-cv-03390, BBI Logistics, LLC v. Larson et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 09, 2022, 3:37 PM