Removed To Federal Court

Owners Insurance removed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, arising from an alleged construction defect, was brought by Boyle, Leonard & Anderson on behalf of BBI Construction Management and Clay County Utility Authority (CCUA). CCUA is represented by the Bachara Construction Law Group; Owners Insurance is represented by the Davis Law Firm. The case is 3:23-cv-00879, Bbi Construction Management, Inc. et al v. Owners Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 28, 2023, 3:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Bbi Construction Management, Inc.

Clay County Utility Authority

defendants

Owners Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute