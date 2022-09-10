New Suit - Contract

Blank Rome and Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of BBC Chartering Carriers GmbH & Co. Kg. The suit, over a maritime contract dispute, brings claims against Basra Oil Company, DHL Global Forwarding and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07729, BBC Chartering Carriers GmbH & Co. Kg v. Vallourec Solucoes Tubulares Do Brasil S.A. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 10, 2022, 11:12 AM