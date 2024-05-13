Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Patent

Patent cases surged in New Jersey last week, primarily in the biotech and pharmaceuticals sector. At least six patent lawsuits were filed in New Jersey District Court, five of which seek to enjoin companies from selling generic versions of patented drugs; for instance, AstraZeneca sued to enjoin Sandoz and Natco Pharma from selling generic versions of the cancer drug LYNPARZA, while Esperion Therapeutics sued to prevent Renata and Micro Labs from selling generic versions of the cholesterol medication NEXLETOL. AstraZeneca is represented by Williams & Connolly and Gibbons; Esperion is backed by A&O Shearman and Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 13, 2024, 2:32 PM

