Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Labor & Employment | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Pennsylvania federal courts on Monday, most of which target George W. Hill Correctional Facility and the Jail Oversight Board of Delaware County. At least 20 federal employment suits were filed, including 14 suits brought on behalf of former correctional officers who were parties to a collective bargaining agreement when the jail was operated under subcontract by The GEO Group. According to the complaints, the CBA contained a 'just cause' provision for termination, but after Delaware County reassumed control of the jail from The GEO Group in 2022, the county repudiated the CBA and fired 68 employees without any notice or hearing. Who's bringing the heat? The suits are backed by the Derek Smith Law Group.

Government

July 02, 2024, 12:32 PM