Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent

Patent litigation surged in Texas last week. At least 43 patent suits were filed, a 63-percent jump from the typical weekly average in the Lone Star State. Of note, 10 cases were launched against banking and financial services companies on behalf of DigitalDoors in Texas Eastern District Court; the suits, backed by Garteiser Honea PLLC, challenge defendants' use of data vaulting, resiliency planning and certification tools to comply with 'Sheltered Harbor,' an initiative to facilitate the recovery of account info and other data in the event of a cyberattack. Companies under fire include Cathay Bank, PNC Bank and Wells Fargo.

Banking & Financial Services

May 06, 2024, 1:49 PM

